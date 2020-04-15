Thirst for Oil Vanishes, Leaving Industry in Chaos

As people stay home to avoid the new coronavirus, storage tanks fill and rigs stop pumping, leaving the petroleum business "experiencing a shock like no other in its history."

Oil Slides With Inventories Expected to Keep Rising

Crude prices fell, dropping back toward an 18-year low with inventories set to continue rising despite recent supply cuts.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 11.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase 6.3 million barrels from the previous week, according to survey of analysts and traders.

Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts as Coronavirus Saps Demand

The Railroad Commission of Texas is holding a hearing Tuesday at which oil industry leaders are debating whether the state could step in to restrict output-and opinions differ.

Iranian Navy Temporarily Seizes Vessel, Sparking Persian Gulf Alert

Iranian naval forces seized a Hong Kong-flagged tanker and redirected the vessel into Iranian waters before releasing it, according to Western and Emirati officials.

Murray Lenders Claim Breaches of $450 Million Bankruptcy Loan

Murray Energy, the nation's largest private coal producer, said it is negotiating to resolve lenders' allegations that it breached its $450 million chapter 11 financing package.

KKR-Backed Power Company Files for Bankruptcy After Tapping Stimulus Funds

Longview Power, a private-equity-backed power generator, filed for bankruptcy with a prepacked restructuring proposal that includes help from the government stimulus package passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Baker Hughes Pursues $1.8 Billion Restructuring Plan Amid Oil-Price Slump

Baker Hughes said it is pursuing a restructuring plan that will result in about $1.8 billion in charges and expects to book a roughly $15 billion goodwill impairment charge for the first quarter as it faces the coronavirus pandemic and declines in oil and gas prices.

Trump Tactics, Plunging Demand Led to Oil Deal

The deal resolves a costly battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sank prices, delivering a win for the U.S. oil industry.