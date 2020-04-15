Oil Slides After IEA Warns of Worst-Ever Drop in Demand

Oil prices tumbled after the International Energy Agency warned of a record drop in crude demand this year due to the COVID-19pandemic, which has forced countries around the world to close their economies. .

Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil.

BlackRock Raises $5.1 Billion for New Energy Infrastructure Fund

BlackRock Inc. has raised $5.1 billion for a new fund focused on power plants, pipelines and other energy infrastructure assets and businesses.

Oil Demand Projected to Fall by Record Amount

Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year as government-implemented lockdowns keep the economy at a near standstill, the International Energy Agency said.

Glutted Oil Markets' Next Worry: Subzero Prices

As inventories of oil rapidly accumulate, producers could soon be forced to pay consumers to take it off their hands-effectively pushing prices below zero.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Petronas to Raise $6 Billion in First USD Bond Sale Since 2015

Malaysian state oil company Petronas is raising $6.00 billion in its first dollar-bond sale since 2015.

Thirst for Oil Vanishes, Leaving Industry in Chaos

As people stay home to avoid the new coronavirus, storage tanks fill and rigs stop pumping, leaving the petroleum business "experiencing a shock like no other in its history."

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 11.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase 6.3 million barrels from the previous week, according to survey of analysts and traders.

Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts as Coronavirus Saps Demand

The Railroad Commission of Texas is holding a hearing Tuesday at which oil industry leaders are debating whether the state could step in to restrict output-and opinions differ.