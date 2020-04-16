Oil Wavers as Market Mulls Doom-Laden Forecasts

Oil was mixed in Europe, with investors looking ahead to OPEC's monthly market report after the IEA's gloomy forecasts.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge By Nearly 20 Million Barrels

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than forecast and fuel stockpiles also increased as the deadly coronavirus shrinks demand, according to data released Wednesday by the EIA.

Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil.

Analysts Expect 58 Billion-Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 58 billion cubic feet -- a larger amount than normal as lockdown measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus reduced gas consumption.

BlackRock Raises $5.1 Billion for New Energy Infrastructure Fund

BlackRock Inc. has raised $5.1 billion for a new fund focused on power plants, pipelines and other energy infrastructure assets and businesses.

Oil Demand Projected to Fall by Record Amount

Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year as government-implemented lockdowns keep the economy at a near standstill, the International Energy Agency said.

Glutted Oil Markets' Next Worry: Subzero Prices

As inventories of oil rapidly accumulate, producers could soon be forced to pay consumers to take it off their hands, effectively pushing prices below zero.

Petronas to Raise $6 Billion in First USD Bond Sale Since 2015

Malaysian state oil company Petronas is raising $6.00 billion in its first dollar-bond sale since 2015.

Thirst for Oil Vanishes, Leaving Industry in Chaos

As people stay home to avoid the new coronavirus, storage tanks fill and rigs stop pumping, leaving the petroleum business "experiencing a shock like no other in its history."

Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts as Coronavirus Saps Demand

The Railroad Commission of Texas is holding a hearing Tuesday at which oil industry leaders are debating whether the state could step in to restrict output-and opinions differ.