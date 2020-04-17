Log in
04/17/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Saudi Royal Tensions Surface as Detained Princess Pleads for Release

A Saudi princess jailed without charges has made a rare public appeal to the king and crown prince for her release, exposing long-simmering tensions in the Saudi royal family. 

 
Oil Turns Lower After Hours

U.S. oil prices turned lower post-settlement as demand continues to be crushed by measures deployed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oil Demand Will Fall by a Fifth in April, OPEC Forecasts

Global oil demand will drop by 6.8 million barrels a day in 2020, with the sharpest contraction coming in April amid travel bans and lockdowns aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
Natural Gas Rebounds from Five-Session Slide

Natural gas prices rebound to close 5.5% higher, halting a five-session slide that had left prices just a fraction away from a 25-year low. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge By Nearly 20 Million Barrels

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than forecast and fuel stockpiles also increased as the deadly coronavirus shrinks demand, according to data released Wednesday by the EIA. 

 
Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil. 

 
BlackRock Raises $5.1 Billion for New Energy Infrastructure Fund

BlackRock Inc. has raised $5.1 billion for a new fund focused on power plants, pipelines and other energy infrastructure assets and businesses. 

 
Oil Demand Projected to Fall by Record Amount

Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year as government-implemented lockdowns keep the economy at a near standstill, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Glutted Oil Markets' Next Worry: Subzero Prices

As inventories of oil rapidly accumulate, producers could soon be forced to pay consumers to take it off their hands, effectively pushing prices below zero.

