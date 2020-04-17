Log in
WTI
04/17 07:37:02 am
18.58 USD   -7.26%
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/17/2020 | 07:16am EDT
US Crude Hits 18-Year Low Ahead of Front-Month Contract Expiry

WTI futures were down 8.3% at $18.22 a barrel, having hit their lowest levels since January 2002 amid low liquidity ahead of the expiry of the May contract. 

 
Saudi Royal Tensions Surface as Detained Princess Pleads for Release

A Saudi princess jailed without charges has made a rare public appeal to the king and crown prince for her release, exposing long-simmering tensions in the Saudi royal family. 

 
Natural Gas Rebounds from Five-Session Slide

Natural gas prices rebound to close 5.5% higher, halting a five-session slide that had left prices just a fraction away from a 25-year low. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge By Nearly 20 Million Barrels

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than forecast and fuel stockpiles also increased as the deadly coronavirus shrinks demand, according to data released Wednesday by the EIA. 

 
Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil. 

 
BlackRock Raises $5.1 Billion for New Energy Infrastructure Fund

BlackRock Inc. has raised $5.1 billion for a new fund focused on power plants, pipelines and other energy infrastructure assets and businesses. 

 
Oil Demand Projected to Fall by Record Amount

Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 million barrels a day this year as government-implemented lockdowns keep the economy at a near standstill, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Glutted Oil Markets' Next Worry: Subzero Prices

As inventories of oil rapidly accumulate, producers could soon be forced to pay consumers to take it off their hands, effectively pushing prices below zero. 

 
Petronas to Raise $6 Billion in First USD Bond Sale Since 2015

Malaysian state oil company Petronas is raising $6.00 billion in its first dollar-bond sale since 2015. 

 
Texas Regulators Weigh Historic Oil Cuts as Coronavirus Saps Demand

The Railroad Commission of Texas is holding a hearing Tuesday at which oil industry leaders are debating whether the state could step in to restrict output-and opinions differ.

