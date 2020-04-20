WTI Steepens Decline After US Rig Count Drops

May contract WTI futures were down 18% in Europe after falling by as much as 21% ahead of the contract's expiration this week, with the Baker Hughes Oil Rig count, released late Friday, showing a 35% fall in active rigs from a month ago.

Fall of Natural Gas Prices Speeds Energy Shift in East Asia

When natural gas became as cheap as coal in the U.S., it spawned an energy transformation that drove many companies out of business while generating opportunities for others. East Asia's biggest economies are now going through the same upheaval.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Puts Deal for Caltex Australia on Ice

Alimentation Couche-Tard said it wouldn't progress a takeover offer for Caltex Australia Ltd. at this time due to the uncertainty created by the new coronavirus and its impact on the fuel refiner and marketer's business.

Moody's Downgrades Mexico and State Oil Firm Pemex

Moody's lowered Mexico's credit rating Friday, becoming the third ratings firm to downgrade the country in recent weeks.

Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut

A fleet of tankers full of Saudi oil is slowly making its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, threatening to worsen an already historic oversupply of crude.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 66 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by 66 in the last week to 438, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Schlumberger Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend 75% in Historic Oil Rout

The world's largest oil driller is restructuring businesses, cutting jobs and closing facilities as it expects an acute downturn in oil-field activity.

Saudi Royal Tensions Surface as Detained Princess Pleads for Release

A Saudi princess jailed without charges has made a rare public appeal to the king and crown prince for her release, exposing long-simmering tensions in the Saudi royal family.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge By Nearly 20 Million Barrels

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than forecast and fuel stockpiles also increased as the deadly coronavirus shrinks demand, according to data released Wednesday by the EIA.

Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil.