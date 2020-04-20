Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Prices Skid, With May Contract in Negative Territory

Crude prices plunge as storage space runs low for the glut of oil no longer needed by economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Halliburton Cutting Costs, Bracing for Drop in Oil-Field Activity

The largest supplier of oil equipment to U.S. drillers is cutting $1 billion in costs and reducing its debt to gird itself against a stunning drop in investment throughout the American oil patch. 

 
Tapstone Finishes Debt Restructuring Despite Plunging Oil Prices

Shale driller Tapstone Energy has completed a financial restructuring, despite a historic plunge in U.S. oil prices, trimming about $450 million in debt from its balance sheet. 

 
Kimmeridge Seeks Up to $1 Billion to Buy Publicly Traded Securities

Private-equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management aims to raise $500 million to $1 billion for a new fund to buy publicly traded shares of oil-and-gas companies as it looks to expand its activist-investing push in the industry, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Fall of Natural Gas Prices Speeds Energy Shift in East Asia

When natural gas became as cheap as coal in the U.S., it spawned an energy transformation that drove many companies out of business while generating opportunities for others. East Asia's biggest economies are now going through the same upheaval. 

 
Alimentation Couche-Tard Puts Deal for Caltex Australia on Ice

Alimentation Couche-Tard said it wouldn't progress a takeover offer for Caltex Australia Ltd. at this time due to the uncertainty created by the new coronavirus and its impact on the fuel refiner and marketer's business. 

 
Moody's Downgrades Mexico and State Oil Firm Pemex

Moody's lowered Mexico's credit rating Friday, becoming the third ratings firm to downgrade the country in recent weeks. 

 
Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut

A fleet of tankers full of Saudi oil is slowly making its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, threatening to worsen an already historic oversupply of crude. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 66 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined by 66 in the last week to 438, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14pOil Prices Skid, With May Contract in Negative Territory
DJ
04:10pWhy Oil Price Has Gone Negative, But Stayed Higher for Autumn
DJ
03:34pOil Prices Slump as Crude Storage Shortage Intensifies -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:39pOil Prices Slump as Crude Storage Shortage Intensifies -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:20aOil Prices Slump as Crude Storage Shortage Intensifies--2nd Update
DJ
08:50aOil Prices Slump as Crude Storage Shortage Intensifies--Update
DJ
07:43aOil Prices Slump as Crude Storage Shortage Intensifies
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group