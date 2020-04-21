Log in
WTI       

WTI
04/21 04:34:36 am
19.35 USD   +214 900.00%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:36aGlobal Stocks Drop as Turmoil Grips Oil Market -- Update
DJ
03:25aGlobal Stocks Drop as Turmoil Grips Oil Market -- Update
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/21/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Prices Skid, With May Contract in Negative Territory

Crude prices plunge as storage space runs low for the glut of oil no longer needed by economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Saudis Consider Cutting Oil Output Ahead of Schedule as Price Crashes

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members are considering cutting their oil output as soon as possible, rather than waiting until next month when the group's recent production agreement with the U.S. and Russia is set to begin, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Italian Oil Giant Eni Forfeits $24.5 Million to Resolve Bribery Probe

Eni SpA has settled allegations in the U.S. that a subsidiary used sham contracts with an intermediary to improperly win contracts from an Algerian state-owned oil company. 

 
Halliburton Cutting Costs, Bracing for Drop in Oil-Field Activity

The largest supplier of oil equipment to U.S. drillers is cutting $1 billion in costs and reducing its debt to gird itself against a stunning drop in investment throughout the American oil patch. 

 
Tapstone Finishes Debt Restructuring Despite Plunging Oil Prices

Shale driller Tapstone Energy has completed a financial restructuring, despite a historic plunge in U.S. oil prices, trimming about $450 million in debt from its balance sheet. 

 
Kimmeridge Seeks Up to $1 Billion to Buy Publicly Traded Securities

Private-equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management aims to raise $500 million to $1 billion for a new fund to buy publicly traded shares of oil-and-gas companies as it looks to expand its activist-investing push in the industry, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Fall of Natural Gas Prices Speeds Energy Shift in East Asia

When natural gas became as cheap as coal in the U.S., it spawned an energy transformation that drove many companies out of business while generating opportunities for others. East Asia's biggest economies are now going through the same upheaval. 

 
Alimentation Couche-Tard Puts Deal for Caltex Australia on Ice

Alimentation Couche-Tard said it wouldn't progress a takeover offer for Caltex Australia Ltd. at this time due to the uncertainty created by the new coronavirus and its impact on the fuel refiner and marketer's business. 

 
Moody's Downgrades Mexico and State Oil Firm Pemex

Moody's lowered Mexico's credit rating Friday, becoming the third ratings firm to downgrade the country in recent weeks.

