Shale Driller Unit Corp. Prepares for Bankruptcy Filing

The company is planning to file for bankruptcy in the wake of collapsing crude prices, working with restructuring advisers from Opportune and Vinson & Elkins to prepare the chapter 11 filing.

Shell Delays $1 Billion North Sea Development

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed its Jackdaw natural-gas field development in the North Sea, as energy companies slash spending in response to plummeting prices.

Trump Administration Weighs Aid for Oil Companies

One option under consideration involves exchanging stimulus funds for ownership stakes in the embattled producers or in their oil reserves. Democrats in Congress are likely to oppose the idea.

Oil-Price Crash Deepens, Weighs on Global Markets

Global oil prices continued to plunge, while the pain spread to currencies of major exporters and shares in energy producers. The most actively traded U.S. crude benchmark plummeted by over a third.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase sharply in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department as the coronavirus continues to shrink demand and global production remains robust, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

More Bad News for Oil from China

The oil market is in disarray. Hopes that China can soak up excess supply as its economy recovers may be misplaced.

Singapore Probes Energy Trader

Singapore police are investigating Hin Leong Trading, a major energy trader, after revelations that it may have suffered hidden futures losses of about $800 million over several years.

The Fund That Ate the Oil Market

The travails of the United States Oil Fund in some ways mirror the collapse of inverse volatility note XIV two years ago.

Saudis Consider Cutting Oil Output Ahead of Schedule as Price Crashes

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members are considering cutting their oil output as soon as possible, rather than waiting until next month when the group's recent production agreement with the U.S. and Russia is set to begin, people familiar with the matter said.

Italian Oil Giant Eni Forfeits $24.5 Million to Resolve Bribery Probe

Eni SpA has settled allegations in the U.S. that a subsidiary used sham contracts with an intermediary to improperly win contracts from an Algerian state-owned oil company.