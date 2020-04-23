Oil Rebounds After Trump Signals Fresh Iran Tensions

Crude prices rose Wednesday, pausing a weekslong crash after President Trump warned Iran that he has instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they continue to harass American ships in the Persian Gulf.

PG&E CEO to Step Down After Tumultuous Year

Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the troubled utility after a little over a year at the helm.

'We Pulled the Plug': As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf of Mexico Shut Off Wells

The crash in oil prices is forcing drillers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to shut off wells. Some producers are worried offshore output may take years to recover.

Analysts Expect 38 Billion-Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 38 billion cubic feet -- a smaller amount than normal as relatively cold April weather lifted gas-fired heating demand.

Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining

This time around, the sharp fall in oil prices is an unmitigated negative for the American economy.

Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

Negative oil prices threaten to tarnish the image of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, and hurt the company that has long relied on it as a key source of revenue: exchange giant CME Group.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Trump Administration Weighs Aid for Oil Companies

One option under consideration involves exchanging stimulus funds for ownership stakes in the embattled producers or in their oil reserves. Democrats in Congress are likely to oppose the idea.

Shale Driller Unit Corp. Prepares for Bankruptcy Filing

The company is planning to file for bankruptcy in the wake of collapsing crude prices, working with restructuring advisers from Opportune and Vinson & Elkins to prepare the chapter 11 filing.

Shell Delays $1 Billion North Sea Development

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed its Jackdaw natural-gas field development in the North Sea, as energy companies slash spending in response to plummeting prices.