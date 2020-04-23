Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 04/23 11:26:47 am
18.359 USD   +26.36%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:04aCrude Oil Treasure' Turns Toxic For Chinese Bank and Its Small Investors
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Prices Soar as Traders Prepare for Wild Ride to Continue

West Texas Intermediate futures rose 20%, extending a period of huge volatility that has ricocheted through the energy industry and broader financial markets. 

 
Natural Gas Steady After Storage Rises Modestly

Natural gas prices remain near multi-week high after a weekly government storage report that landed near analysts forecasts and five-year averages. 

 
Asia's Oil-Consuming Nations Add to Stockpiles Thanks to Bargain Prices

China, India, South Korea and Australia are taking steps to boost their national stockpiles of oil used to safeguard domestic industries during times of crisis, after oil prices fell to historically low levels. 

 
'Crude Oil Treasure' Turns Toxic for Chinese Bank and Its Small Investors

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China. 

 
Coal Suffers as Coronavirus Saps Power Demand

As Americans consume less electricity during the coronavirus pandemic, many utilities are cutting back on coal power first, boding poorly for the future of coal power in the U.S. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
PG&E CEO to Step Down After Tumultuous Year

Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the troubled utility after a little over a year at the helm. 

 
'We Pulled the Plug': As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf of Mexico Shut Off Wells

The crash in oil prices is forcing drillers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to shut off wells. Some producers are worried offshore output may take years to recover. 

 
Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining

This time around, the sharp fall in oil prices is an unmitigated negative for the American economy. 

 
Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

Negative oil prices threaten to tarnish the image of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, and hurt the company that has long relied on it as a key source of revenue: exchange giant CME Group.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:04aCrude Oil Treasure' Turns Toxic For Chinese Bank and Its Small Investors
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:37aLinde Signs Supply Contract With India's Largest Refiner
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:47aEQUINOR : Cuts 1Q Dividend
DJ
02:45aTotal Acquires Tullow Entire Interests in the Uganda Lake Albert Project
DJ
02:38aTotal Agrees Acquisition of Tullow Oil's Uganda Lake Albert Project
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/22Santos 1Q Sales Revenue Falls 14%
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group