Oil Prices Climb as Traders Prepare for Wild Ride to Continue

Crude-oil prices jumped, extending a string of sharp moves that are ricocheting across financial markets and roiling the global energy industry.

Natural Gas Falls on Above-Forecast Storage Rise

Natural gas prices ended the session lower, falling 6.4% as investors sold the commodity following a report that showed a larger-than-expected increase in weekly inventories.

Asia's Oil-Consuming Nations Add to Stockpiles Thanks to Bargain Prices

China, India, South Korea and Australia are taking steps to boost their national stockpiles of oil used to safeguard domestic industries during times of crisis, after oil prices fell to historically low levels.

When Oil Prices Went Negative, Investors in China Took a Hit

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Coal Suffers as Coronavirus Saps Power Demand

As Americans consume less electricity during the coronavirus pandemic, many utilities are cutting back on coal power first, boding poorly for the future of coal power in the U.S.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

PG&E CEO to Step Down After Tumultuous Year

Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the troubled utility after a little over a year at the helm.

'We Pulled the Plug': As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf of Mexico Shut Off Wells

The crash in oil prices is forcing drillers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to shut off wells. Some producers are worried offshore output may take years to recover.

Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining

This time around, the sharp fall in oil prices is an unmitigated negative for the American economy.

Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

Negative oil prices threaten to tarnish the image of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, and hurt the company that has long relied on it as a key source of revenue: exchange giant CME Group.