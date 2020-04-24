Oil Prices Steady After Week of Volatile Trading

Oil prices were a touch higher in Europe but earlier gains were largely erased. "There is little in the way of fundamental developments to support the move higher, although given the amount of weakness recently, we were due a relief rally," said IG's Warren Patterson.

Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices.

Asia's Oil-Consuming Nations Add to Stockpiles Thanks to Bargain Prices

China, India, South Korea and Australia are taking steps to boost their national stockpiles of oil used to safeguard domestic industries during times of crisis, after oil prices fell to historically low levels.

When Oil Prices Went Negative, Investors in China Took a Hit

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Coal Suffers as Coronavirus Saps Power Demand

As Americans consume less electricity during the coronavirus pandemic, many utilities are cutting back on coal power first, boding poorly for the future of coal power in the U.S.

PG&E CEO to Step Down After Tumultuous Year

Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the troubled utility after a little over a year at the helm.

'We Pulled the Plug': As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf of Mexico Shut Off Wells

The crash in oil prices is forcing drillers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to shut off wells. Some producers are worried offshore output may take years to recover.

Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining

This time around, the sharp fall in oil prices is an unmitigated negative for the American economy.

Negative Oil Prices Pose Headache for Futures Giant CME

Negative oil prices threaten to tarnish the image of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, and hurt the company that has long relied on it as a key source of revenue: exchange giant CME Group.

Trump Administration Weighs Aid for Oil Companies

One option under consideration involves exchanging stimulus funds for ownership stakes in the embattled producers or in their oil reserves. Democrats in Congress are likely to oppose the idea.