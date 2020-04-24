Oil Prices Rally for 4th Day on Demand Rebound Hopes

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 2.7% higher for a fourth straight increase on rising hopes that production is falling quickly and a coronavirus-driven drop in global demand is starting to be reversed.

Storage Crisis Worsens for Glut of Crude Caused by Coronavirus

Stranded tankers with no place to deliver their oil stack up off the California coast, near Malta and in the Caribbean, as demand plummets. Overwhelmed storage facilities help explain negative crude prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 60 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 60 in the last week to 378, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Asia's Oil-Consuming Nations Add to Stockpiles Thanks to Bargain Prices

China, India, South Korea and Australia are taking steps to boost their national stockpiles of oil used to safeguard domestic industries during times of crisis, after oil prices fell to historically low levels.

When Oil Prices Went Negative, Investors in China Took a Hit

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Coal Suffers as Coronavirus Saps Power Demand

As Americans consume less electricity during the coronavirus pandemic, many utilities are cutting back on coal power first, boding poorly for the future of coal power in the U.S.

PG&E CEO to Step Down After Tumultuous Year

Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the troubled utility after a little over a year at the helm.

'We Pulled the Plug': As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf of Mexico Shut Off Wells

The crash in oil prices is forcing drillers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to shut off wells. Some producers are worried offshore output may take years to recover.