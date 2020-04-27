Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 04/27 07:13:33 am
14.213 USD   -14.66%
07:27aICBC to Suspend Some Commodity-Trading Products
DJ
07:27aOil Prices Drop as Producers Race to Cap Production
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Rig Count Down, Chinese Refiners Bounce, But Oil Still Drops

Oil prices were lower in Europe despite glimmers of hope on supply and demand, including a slide in the Baker Hughes active rig count that ING's Warren Patterson said was "a clear signal that output is heading lower in the coming months." 

 
Green Energy Won't Slip on Cheap Oil

As oil prices spiked in the late 1970s, then U.S. president installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. Historically, expensive crude spurred experiments to develop alternative energy sources and falling prices reversed the trend. But times have changed. 

 
Diamond Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Loews-owned contract driller, which recently skipped a payment to bondholders, says the oil-price war and coronavirus pandemic forced it to seek protection from creditors. 

 
In Another Hit for Farmers, Coronavirus Crashes Ethanol Market

The rate of ethanol output in the U.S. has dropped to a record low, hurting farmers who are still reeling from last year's unrelenting rains. 

 
Behind Oil-Market Gyrations: Few Places Left to Store Unwanted Crude

As coronavirus saps demand, tankers stack up off California coast, near Malta and in Caribbean. Overwhelmed storage facilities help explain negative crude prices. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 60 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 60 in the last week to 378, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices. 

 
Asia's Oil-Consuming Nations Add to Stockpiles Thanks to Bargain Prices

China, India, South Korea and Australia are taking steps to boost their national stockpiles of oil used to safeguard domestic industries during times of crisis, after oil prices fell to historically low levels. 

 
When Oil Prices Went Negative, Investors in China Took a Hit

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China. 

 
Coal Suffers as Coronavirus Saps Power Demand

As Americans consume less electricity during the coronavirus pandemic, many utilities are cutting back on coal power first, boding poorly for the future of coal power in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
07:27aICBC to Suspend Some Commodity-Trading Products
DJ
07:27aOil Prices Drop as Producers Race to Cap Production
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:12aFortum Sells Majority Stake in Charging Point Operator to Infracapital
DJ
04:12aBP : Confirms $5.6 Billion Sale of Alaska Business to Hilcorp Energy
DJ
04:12aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/24VALERY GRAYFER : Lukoil Chairman Valery Grayfer Dies Aged 90 After Long Illness
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group