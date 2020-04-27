Rig Count Down, Chinese Refiners Bounce, But Oil Still Drops

Oil prices were lower in Europe despite glimmers of hope on supply and demand, including a slide in the Baker Hughes active rig count that ING's Warren Patterson said was "a clear signal that output is heading lower in the coming months."

Green Energy Won't Slip on Cheap Oil

As oil prices spiked in the late 1970s, then U.S. president installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. Historically, expensive crude spurred experiments to develop alternative energy sources and falling prices reversed the trend. But times have changed.

Diamond Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Loews-owned contract driller, which recently skipped a payment to bondholders, says the oil-price war and coronavirus pandemic forced it to seek protection from creditors.

In Another Hit for Farmers, Coronavirus Crashes Ethanol Market

The rate of ethanol output in the U.S. has dropped to a record low, hurting farmers who are still reeling from last year's unrelenting rains.

Behind Oil-Market Gyrations: Few Places Left to Store Unwanted Crude

As coronavirus saps demand, tankers stack up off California coast, near Malta and in Caribbean. Overwhelmed storage facilities help explain negative crude prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 60 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 60 in the last week to 378, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Some Oil Producers Have Secret Weapon

A handful of companies and national producers around the world bought insurance-in the form of hedging strategies-for a collapse in oil prices.

Asia's Oil-Consuming Nations Add to Stockpiles Thanks to Bargain Prices

China, India, South Korea and Australia are taking steps to boost their national stockpiles of oil used to safeguard domestic industries during times of crisis, after oil prices fell to historically low levels.

When Oil Prices Went Negative, Investors in China Took a Hit

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Coal Suffers as Coronavirus Saps Power Demand

As Americans consume less electricity during the coronavirus pandemic, many utilities are cutting back on coal power first, boding poorly for the future of coal power in the U.S.