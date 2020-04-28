BP Profit Slides as Weak Prices Take Toll

BP's first quarter earnings tumbled to $628 million, hit by historic falls in prices and weak demand, and the oil giant warned of further pain ahead.

Diamond Offshore Bondholders Eager to Swap Debt for Equity

Bondholders are eager to back Diamond Offshore Drilling's turnaround, in which they would take over the rig operator that filed for chapter 11 protection Sunday.

Oil Slides With Rising Glut Spooking Investors

Crude-oil prices fell as producers scrambled to shut down wells before the world's crude storage capacity reached its limit, with WTI futures down more than 20%.

'Frac Holiday' Means Prolonged Pain for Oil Industry

Last week energy speculators got roasted by the plunge in U.S. oil futures prices to negative $40 a barrel as they were forced to take a loss rather than accept physical delivery. Those in the industry already were aware that a crunch was coming.

Oil Slump, Coronavirus Create a Perfect Storm for Nigeria's Economy

The crash in oil prices and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pose what could be an existential threat for Africa's largest economy and biggest crude producer.

Green Energy Won't Slip on Cheap Oil

As oil prices spiked in the late 1970s, then U.S. president installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. Historically, expensive crude spurred experiments to develop alternative energy sources and falling prices reversed the trend. But times have changed.

BlackGold Capital Seeks $500 Million to Buy Energy Bonds

BlackGold Capital Management plans to raise $500 million to buy energy bonds, joining other investment firms that see a chance to profit from depressed publicly traded energy securities.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires at 4:20 ET, 12:20 ET and 16:50 ET.

Venezuela Appoints Alleged Drug Trafficker as Oil Minister

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro on Monday appointed a close ally who is accused by the U.S. of drug trafficking to lead the nation's decaying oil industry.

Diamond Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The Loews-owned contract driller, which recently skipped a payment to bondholders, says the oil-price war and coronavirus pandemic forced it to seek protection from creditors.