Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Prices Fall After Swinging Wildly

Dysfunction in the crude-oil market intensified, sending the most popularly traded U.S. oil contract to a fresh low before it recovered somewhat. 

 
BP Racks Up $6 Billion in New Debt in Three Months Amid Pandemic

BP said debt rose sharply and warned of falling production and a worsening outlook for refining margins, offering a first look at how the new coronavirus pandemic is straining the balance sheets of the world's largest oil companies. 

 
Pandemic Peril for Renewables Is Buying Opportunity for Heavyweights

The renewable-energy sector will experience some real but familiar pain from the compounding effect of the pandemic and the tax-credit deadline. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Diamond Offshore Bondholders Eager to Swap Debt for Equity

Bondholders are eager to back Diamond Offshore Drilling's turnaround, in which they would take over the rig operator that filed for chapter 11 protection Sunday. 

 
'Frac Holiday' Means Prolonged Pain for Oil Industry

Last week energy speculators got roasted by the plunge in U.S. oil futures prices to negative $40 a barrel as they were forced to take a loss rather than accept physical delivery. Those in the industry already were aware that a crunch was coming. 

 
Oil Slump, Coronavirus Create a Perfect Storm for Nigeria's Economy

The crash in oil prices and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pose what could be an existential threat for Africa's largest economy and biggest crude producer. 

 
Green Energy Won't Slip on Cheap Oil

As oil prices spiked in the late 1970s, then U.S. president installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. Historically, expensive crude spurred experiments to develop alternative energy sources and falling prices reversed the trend. But times have changed. 

 
BlackGold Capital Seeks $500 Million to Buy Energy Bonds

BlackGold Capital Management plans to raise $500 million to buy energy bonds, joining other investment firms that see a chance to profit from depressed publicly traded energy securities. 

 
Venezuela Appoints Alleged Drug Trafficker as Oil Minister

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro on Monday appointed a close ally who is accused by the U.S. of drug trafficking to lead the nation's decaying oil industry.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/28GOOGLE OFFERS HOPE FOR BIG TECH AMID : Earnings at a Glance -- Update
DJ
04/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/28Oil Prices End Lower After Swinging Wildly -- 6th Update
DJ
04/28BP Struggles, Drugmakers See Greater Demand for Certain Medicines Amid Pandem..
DJ
04/28U.S. Oil Prices Swing as Investors Weigh States' Reopening Against Historic O..
DJ
04/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/28Oil Prices Swing Wildly After Falling to 1986 Levels -- 4th Update
DJ
04/28BP : Racks Up $6 Billion in New Debt in Three Months Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
04/28BP : Earnings Fell, Debt Climbed As Coronavirus Hit Oil Demand -- Earnings Revie..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group