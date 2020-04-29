Oil Prices Fall After Swinging Wildly

Dysfunction in the crude-oil market intensified, sending the most popularly traded U.S. oil contract to a fresh low before it recovered somewhat.

BP Racks Up $6 Billion in New Debt in Three Months Amid Pandemic

BP said debt rose sharply and warned of falling production and a worsening outlook for refining margins, offering a first look at how the new coronavirus pandemic is straining the balance sheets of the world's largest oil companies.

Pandemic Peril for Renewables Is Buying Opportunity for Heavyweights

The renewable-energy sector will experience some real but familiar pain from the compounding effect of the pandemic and the tax-credit deadline.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Diamond Offshore Bondholders Eager to Swap Debt for Equity

Bondholders are eager to back Diamond Offshore Drilling's turnaround, in which they would take over the rig operator that filed for chapter 11 protection Sunday.

'Frac Holiday' Means Prolonged Pain for Oil Industry

Last week energy speculators got roasted by the plunge in U.S. oil futures prices to negative $40 a barrel as they were forced to take a loss rather than accept physical delivery. Those in the industry already were aware that a crunch was coming.

Oil Slump, Coronavirus Create a Perfect Storm for Nigeria's Economy

The crash in oil prices and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pose what could be an existential threat for Africa's largest economy and biggest crude producer.

Green Energy Won't Slip on Cheap Oil

As oil prices spiked in the late 1970s, then U.S. president installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. Historically, expensive crude spurred experiments to develop alternative energy sources and falling prices reversed the trend. But times have changed.

BlackGold Capital Seeks $500 Million to Buy Energy Bonds

BlackGold Capital Management plans to raise $500 million to buy energy bonds, joining other investment firms that see a chance to profit from depressed publicly traded energy securities.

Venezuela Appoints Alleged Drug Trafficker as Oil Minister

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro on Monday appointed a close ally who is accused by the U.S. of drug trafficking to lead the nation's decaying oil industry.