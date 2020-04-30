Venezuela Proposes Major Overhaul of Energy Sector

Venezuela's government is proposing a sweeping overhaul of its energy industry, scaling back the state's role and handing over greater control to private companies in an effort to boost plummeting oil output.

Oil Prices Climb After Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices climbed after data suggested the U.S. may not run out of space to store its glut of crude as quickly as previously feared.

PG&E Ordered by Judge to Overhaul Tree Trimming

The company is criticized for failing to maintain key parts of its electric grid even as it paid millions of dollars in dividends and made political contributions.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Forecast

Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 9 million barrels to 527.6 million barrels, putting them about 10% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 11 million barrels from the prior week.

Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories rose last week by 70 billion cubic feet, an amount slightly below normal, as cooler-than-normal temperatures kept demand relatively strong.

Russia's Aging Infrastructure Threatens Oil Output Pact

Russia's adherence to a hard-fought oil production deal with Saudi Arabia and the U.S. could be imperiled by its aging industrial infrastructure and the unique challenges of winding down a network of wells across its vast landmass.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

BP Racks Up $6 Billion in New Debt in Three Months Amid Pandemic

BP said debt rose sharply and warned of falling production and a worsening outlook for refining margins, offering a first look at how the new coronavirus pandemic is straining the balance sheets of the world's largest oil companies.

Pandemic Peril for Renewables Is Buying Opportunity for Heavyweights

The renewable-energy sector will experience some real but familiar pain from the compounding effect of the pandemic and the tax-credit deadline.

Diamond Offshore Bondholders Eager to Swap Debt for Equity

Bondholders are eager to back Diamond Offshore Drilling's turnaround, in which they would take over the rig operator that filed for chapter 11 protection Sunday.