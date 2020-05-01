Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/01 04:12:39 am
18.725 USD   -3.88%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:48aShell Cuts Dividend, First Time Since 1945 -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

05/01/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Rises on Hopes for Demand Recovery

Oil prices advanced in volatile trading, lifted by hopes for a rise in fuel consumption as lockdown measures to stop the coronavirus are rolled back. 

 
Natural Gas Ends at 10-Week High

Natural gas prices ended 4.3% higher at $1.9490/MMBtu, the highest settle value since Feb. 19 after the EIA reported a below-average rise in weekly gas inventories. 

 
Small Oil Drillers Are Turning Off Taps More Quickly Than Anticipated

From Texas and Wyoming to North Dakota, small U.S. oil companies are shutting off wells faster than expected, as prices fall below what it costs them to pump crude out of the ground. 

 
Shell Cuts Dividend for First Time Since World War II

Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since World War II, as a steep drop in oil demand upends what has long been a fundamental bargain between oil majors and their investors 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Venezuela Proposes Major Overhaul of Energy Sector

Venezuela's government is proposing a sweeping overhaul of its energy industry, scaling back the state's role and handing over greater control to private companies in an effort to boost plummeting oil output. 

 
PG&E Ordered by Judge to Overhaul Tree Trimming

The company is criticized for failing to maintain key parts of its electric grid even as it paid millions of dollars in dividends and made political contributions. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Forecast

Crude-oil stockpiles climbed by 9 million barrels to 527.6 million barrels, putting them about 10% above the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 11 million barrels from the prior week. 

 
Russia's Aging Infrastructure Threatens Oil Output Pact

Russia's adherence to a hard-fought oil production deal with Saudi Arabia and the U.S. could be imperiled by its aging industrial infrastructure and the unique challenges of winding down a network of wells across its vast landmass. 

 
BP Racks Up $6 Billion in New Debt in Three Months Amid Pandemic

BP said debt rose sharply and warned of falling production and a worsening outlook for refining margins, offering a first look at how the new coronavirus pandemic is straining the balance sheets of the world's largest oil companies.

Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
