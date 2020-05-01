Oil Notches 1st Weekly Gain in 4 Weeks

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 5% higher on growing confidence that as coronavirus lockdowns are relaxed and global economies reopen for business, demand for oil and fuel will start to increase sharply.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 53 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 53 in the last week to 325, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Rising Natural Gas Prices Are a Hot Bet

Investors, who just weeks ago shunned the fuel and the companies that sell it, are unwinding wagers that prices will fall, bidding up producers' beaten-down shares and even buying their new bonds.

U.S. Moves to Curb Foreign Electric Gear

President Trump signed an executive order intended to limit the use of foreign-supplied components in the nation's electric grid, declaring that the practice poses an "extraordinary threat to national security."

Exxon Posts First Loss in Decades as Oil Giants Signal Trouble Ahead

Exxon swung to a $610 million loss in the quarter as it took a "market-related" $2.9 billion charge. It reported $2.4 billion in profits during the same period last year.

PG&E Outlines Board Shake-Up as It Posts Quarterly Profit

The California utility said that only three of its 14 directors will remain on the board once it emerges from bankruptcy protection in coming months. The company filed for chapter 11 protection last year, citing billions of dollars in liability costs from a series of deadly wildfires.

Asia Keeps Up Oil Imports, and the Savings Add Up

Low oil prices are likely to help Asia's largest economies restart as they begin to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, although the lower cost isn't a panacea.

Coal Producers Struggle After Years of Investor Payouts

Coal's share of U.S. power generation has sunk below 20% for the first time in 50 years, after producers offered private-equity investors stock buybacks and dividends and now face stiff competition and financial straits.

Investors Bet Oil Crash Will Weaken Middle East Currency Pegs

Managed foreign-exchange rates in the Persian Gulf have survived financial crises, oil-price crashes and military conflicts. But crude's recent drop to historic lows is tempting investors to bet against currency pegs once again.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities