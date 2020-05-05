Oil Prices End Higher After Another Volatile Session

Oil prices erased a steep drop to close higher Monday, extending a recent stretch of volatile trading with investors retreating from near-dated futures contracts.

Oil Majors Delay Deals Amid Volatile Crude Prices, Lockdowns

Before Covid-19 and the oil-price rout, most of the world's biggest energy companies had planned to sell billions in assets to help pay down debt and maintain dividends. Now, those divestment programs are in jeopardy.

Utilities Investors Need to Watch Unpaid Bills

An expected surge in unpaid utility bills resulting from coronavirus lockdowns is a growing risk utilities can't afford to ignore.

Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil ETF Is Down 83% So Far This Year

The $3.2 billion U.S. Oil ETF was pummeled by falling oil prices.

Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea

The cost to ship gasoline, diesel and jet fuel around the world has soared to record highs, as traders look to dodge the commodity price crash by stashing refined oil at sea.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 53 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 53 in the last week to 325, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

KPS Capital Bets on Energy in Buying Lufkin Unit of Baker Hughes

While many other investors are fleeing the energy industry, KPS Capital Partners is running straight into it.

U.S. Moves to Curb Foreign Electric Gear

President Trump signed an executive order intended to limit the use of foreign-supplied components in the nation's electric grid, declaring that the practice poses an "extraordinary threat to national security."