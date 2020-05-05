Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/05 01:10:59 am
23.988 USD   +1.44%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04National Fuel to Acquire Some Shell Assets in Pennsylvania
DJ
05/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Prices End Higher After Another Volatile Session

Oil prices erased a steep drop to close higher Monday, extending a recent stretch of volatile trading with investors retreating from near-dated futures contracts. 

 
Oil Majors Delay Deals Amid Volatile Crude Prices, Lockdowns

Before Covid-19 and the oil-price rout, most of the world's biggest energy companies had planned to sell billions in assets to help pay down debt and maintain dividends. Now, those divestment programs are in jeopardy. 

 
Utilities Investors Need to Watch Unpaid Bills

An expected surge in unpaid utility bills resulting from coronavirus lockdowns is a growing risk utilities can't afford to ignore. 

 
Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil ETF Is Down 83% So Far This Year

The $3.2 billion U.S. Oil ETF was pummeled by falling oil prices. 

 
Oil's Crash Prompts Record Push to Store Fuel at Sea

The cost to ship gasoline, diesel and jet fuel around the world has soared to record highs, as traders look to dodge the commodity price crash by stashing refined oil at sea. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 53 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 53 in the last week to 325, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
KPS Capital Bets on Energy in Buying Lufkin Unit of Baker Hughes

While many other investors are fleeing the energy industry, KPS Capital Partners is running straight into it. 

 
U.S. Moves to Curb Foreign Electric Gear

President Trump signed an executive order intended to limit the use of foreign-supplied components in the nation's electric grid, declaring that the practice poses an "extraordinary threat to national security."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04National Fuel to Acquire Some Shell Assets in Pennsylvania
DJ
05/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04Oil Prices End Higher After Another Volatile Session -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/04TOTAL S A : Capital increase reserved for employees of the -2-
DJ
05/04Capital increase reserved for employees of the TOTAL group in 2020
DJ
05/04Oil Prices Swing in Latest Volatile Session -- Update
DJ
05/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04Petrobras Begins Process of Finding Buyer for Manati Offshore Field
DJ
05/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower on Renewed U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group