Oil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls After Prices Double

The rally raises hopes-but not confidence-that the mounting fuel glut won't overwhelm the world's capacity to store oil.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose less than expected but stockpiles of diesel fuels climbed sharply as coronavirus closures continued to impact demand, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Analysts Expect 106 Billion-Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 106 billion cubic feet -- an amount well above normal due to reduced demand from lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Chinese Bank Tries to Calm Storm Over Investors' Oil Losses

A top Chinese bank is trying to reach a deal with investors caught out by negative oil prices, after plans to hold individuals accountable for losses greater than their original investments drew scrutiny from regulators and sparked a social-media outcry.

Total Profit Falls But Keeps Dividend

Total reported an above-forecast first quarter profit of $1.78 billion and maintained its dividend, but cut its production forecast for 2020.

Petrobras Had Record Crude Exports in April

Petrobras, exported a record 30.4 million barrels of crude in April as demand from China recovered to closer to pre-coronavirus levels.

Oil Majors Delay Deals Amid Volatile Crude Prices, Lockdowns

Before Covid-19 and the oil-price rout, most of the world's biggest energy companies had planned to sell billions in assets to help pay down debt and maintain dividends. Now, those divestment programs are in jeopardy.

Utilities Investors Need to Watch Unpaid Bills

An expected surge in unpaid utility bills resulting from coronavirus lockdowns is a growing risk utilities can't afford to ignore.

Chinese Oil Majors' Shares Fall Amid Renewed U.S.-China Tensions

Shares of China's three state-owned oil giants sank as oil prices slid following fresh tensions between China and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic.