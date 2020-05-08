U.S. Oil Falls Amid Worsening Glut

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session lower, marking a second straight session of declines after a five-day rally, as investors again begin to worry about a worsening supply glut due to a drop in demand from coronavirus.

Natural Gas Drops After Rise in Stockpiles

Natural-gas prices fell, pausing a recent recovery after weekly inventory figures showed a larger-than-expected increase last week.

The Glut Drowning the Oil Market

The overwhelming supply of crude is threatening one of the world's vital industries and could prolong the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose less than expected but stockpiles of diesel fuels climbed sharply as coronavirus closures continued to impact demand, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Chinese Bank Tries to Calm Storm Over Investors' Oil Losses

A top Chinese bank is trying to reach a deal with investors caught out by negative oil prices, after plans to hold individuals accountable for losses greater than their original investments drew scrutiny from regulators and sparked a social-media outcry.

Total Profit Falls But Keeps Dividend

Total reported an above-forecast first quarter profit of $1.78 billion and maintained its dividend, but cut its production forecast for 2020.

Petrobras Had Record Crude Exports in April

Petrobras, exported a record 30.4 million barrels of crude in April as demand from China recovered to closer to pre-coronavirus levels.

Oil Majors Delay Deals Amid Volatile Crude Prices, Lockdowns

Before Covid-19 and the oil-price rout, most of the world's biggest energy companies had planned to sell billions in assets to help pay down debt and maintain dividends. Now, those divestment programs are in jeopardy.

Utilities Investors Need to Watch Unpaid Bills

An expected surge in unpaid utility bills resulting from coronavirus lockdowns is a growing risk utilities can't afford to ignore.