Oil Notches 25% Weekly Rise on Higher Demand

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 5.1% higher and the week 25% higher as investors shrug off a massive glut of crude and fuel, and instead focus on a gradual recovery of demand.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 33 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 33 in the last week to 292, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Americans Are Pumping Gas Again as States Reopen

U.S. fuel makers see a gradual recovery in demand as coronavirus restrictions ease, but they warn the next months could be tough.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Natural Gas Drops After Rise in Stockpiles

Natural-gas prices fell, pausing a recent recovery after weekly inventory figures showed a larger-than-expected increase last week.

The Glut Drowning the Oil Market

The overwhelming supply of crude is threatening one of the world's vital industries and could prolong the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose less than expected but stockpiles of diesel fuels climbed sharply as coronavirus closures continued to impact demand, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Chinese Bank Tries to Calm Storm Over Investors' Oil Losses

A top Chinese bank is trying to reach a deal with investors caught out by negative oil prices, after plans to hold individuals accountable for losses greater than their original investments drew scrutiny from regulators and sparked a social-media outcry.

Total Profit Falls But Keeps Dividend

Total reported an above-forecast first quarter profit of $1.78 billion and maintained its dividend, but cut its production forecast for 2020.

Petrobras Had Record Crude Exports in April

Petrobras, exported a record 30.4 million barrels of crude in April as demand from China recovered to closer to pre-coronavirus levels.