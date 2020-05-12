Oil Declines Amid Renewed Demand Fears

U.S. oil prices ended 2.4% lower on renewed worries that progress toward a global economic reopening from coronavirus closures will be a slow process.

Oil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts

Oil prices closed lower after a volatile session, pausing a recent rebound even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they will deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

Shale Driller Chesapeake Energy Warns Its Future in Peril

Chesapeake Energy warned it may not be able to stay in business as weak oil and natural-gas prices imperil a yearslong effort to pay down hefty debt.

While Big Oil Pulls Back, Mexico's President Bets on Pemex

As global oil companies try to make savings, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is focusing much of the country's limited financial firepower on its state-run oil company.

Pandemic Sparks Slump in Electricity Prices

Wall Street trading floors have emptied. Spring has arrived north of the equator. Oil and gas markets have cratered. The result is a precipitous decline in electricity prices.

As PG&E Fire Victims Weigh Settlement, Lawyer Attracts Scrutiny

Mikal Watts helped negotiate a proposed $13.5 billion settlement to compensate all of PG&E's roughly 70,000 fire victims. Yet some victims and lawyers are questioning whether he has acted in his clients' best interest.

Inside the Refueling of a Nuclear-Power Plant as Coronavirus Hit

A refueling at a nuclear-power plant is a mammoth undertaking involving thousands of maintenance jobs and an influx of hundreds of workers over a few weeks-a potential breeding ground for a pandemic.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 33 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 33 in the last week to 292, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Americans Are Pumping Gas Again as States Reopen

U.S. fuel makers see a gradual recovery in demand as coronavirus restrictions ease, but they warn the next months could be tough.