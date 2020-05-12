Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/12 11:14:27 am
26.218 USD   +3.18%
11:28aEasing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:45aROSNEFT OIL : Chief Asks Putin for Tax Relief Amid Oil-Price Downturn
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Boosted by Hopes Supply Cuts Will Drain Crude Glut

Oil futures edged higher after finding support on hopes that falling production levels and a slow revival in demand as countries begin to loosen restrictions on movement will begin to drain a global glut of crude. 

 
Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances. 

 
Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability. 

 
Private-Equity Owners of Oil Tanks See Little Gain From Surging Demand for Storage

Energy infrastructure investors that previously invested hundreds of millions of dollars in oil tanks and other storage infrastructure aren't capitalizing on the boom as traders look for places to keep cheap oil that they hope to sell for a profit in the future. 

 
Iran Leverages Oil to Court Other U.S. Rivals During Pandemic

Isolated in the midst of a global pandemic, Iran is using its sanctioned oil and energy expertise to garner favor and financial gain from two other nations shunned by the U.S.: Syria and Venezuela. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts

Oil prices closed lower after a volatile session, pausing a recent rebound even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they will deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets. 

 
Shale Driller Chesapeake Energy Warns Its Future in Peril

Chesapeake Energy warned it may not be able to stay in business as weak oil and natural-gas prices imperil a yearslong effort to pay down hefty debt. 

 
While Big Oil Pulls Back, Mexico's President Bets on Pemex

As global oil companies try to make savings, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is focusing much of the country's limited financial firepower on its state-run oil company. 

 
Pandemic Sparks Slump in Electricity Prices

Wall Street trading floors have emptied. Spring has arrived north of the equator. Oil and gas markets have cratered. The result is a precipitous decline in electricity prices.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
11:28aEasing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:45aROSNEFT OIL : Chief Asks Putin for Tax Relief Amid Oil-Price Downturn
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/11Oil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts -- Update
DJ
05/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/11Oil Prices Swing After Saudi Arabia Deepens Supply Cuts
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group