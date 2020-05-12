Oil Boosted by Hopes Supply Cuts Will Drain Crude Glut

Oil futures edged higher after finding support on hopes that falling production levels and a slow revival in demand as countries begin to loosen restrictions on movement will begin to drain a global glut of crude.

Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances.

Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability.

Private-Equity Owners of Oil Tanks See Little Gain From Surging Demand for Storage

Energy infrastructure investors that previously invested hundreds of millions of dollars in oil tanks and other storage infrastructure aren't capitalizing on the boom as traders look for places to keep cheap oil that they hope to sell for a profit in the future.

Iran Leverages Oil to Court Other U.S. Rivals During Pandemic

Isolated in the midst of a global pandemic, Iran is using its sanctioned oil and energy expertise to garner favor and financial gain from two other nations shunned by the U.S.: Syria and Venezuela.

Oil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts

Oil prices closed lower after a volatile session, pausing a recent rebound even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they will deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

Shale Driller Chesapeake Energy Warns Its Future in Peril

Chesapeake Energy warned it may not be able to stay in business as weak oil and natural-gas prices imperil a yearslong effort to pay down hefty debt.

While Big Oil Pulls Back, Mexico's President Bets on Pemex

As global oil companies try to make savings, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is focusing much of the country's limited financial firepower on its state-run oil company.

Pandemic Sparks Slump in Electricity Prices

Wall Street trading floors have emptied. Spring has arrived north of the equator. Oil and gas markets have cratered. The result is a precipitous decline in electricity prices.