Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Easing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices

Oil prices climbed, a sign that production cutbacks and easing pressure on storage facilities are lifting traders' hopes for battered energy markets. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 4.7 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.3 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Pioneer Energy Wins Confirmation of Modified Chapter 11 Plan

The oil-field services company has won court approval for a modified chapter 11 exit plan after plummeting oil prices forced its lenders and bondholders back to the bargaining table to renegotiate their "prepackaged" restructuring deal. 

 
Bond ETFs Climb as the Fed Kicks Off Historic Purchase Program

U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded funds rose after the Federal Reserve said it would begin purchases of the securities as part of its package of measures to support functioning of credit markets through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances. 

 
Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability. 

 
Private-Equity Owners of Oil Tanks See Little Gain From Surging Demand for Storage

Energy infrastructure investors that previously invested hundreds of millions of dollars in oil tanks and other storage infrastructure aren't capitalizing on the boom as traders look for places to keep cheap oil that they hope to sell for a profit in the future. 

 
Iran Leverages Oil to Court Other U.S. Rivals During Pandemic

Isolated in the midst of a global pandemic, Iran is using its sanctioned oil and energy expertise to garner favor and financial gain from two other nations shunned by the U.S.: Syria and Venezuela. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Shale Driller Chesapeake Energy Warns Its Future in Peril

Chesapeake Energy warned it may not be able to stay in business as weak oil and natural-gas prices imperil a yearslong effort to pay down hefty debt.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/12Easing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices -- Update
DJ
05/12EXXON MOBIL : Reports Electricity Outage at Beaumont, Texas, Refinery
DJ
05/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/12Easing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices
DJ
05/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/12ROSNEFT OIL : Chief Asks Putin for Tax Relief Amid Oil-Price Downturn
DJ
05/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group