Easing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices

Oil prices climbed, a sign that production cutbacks and easing pressure on storage facilities are lifting traders' hopes for battered energy markets.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 4.7 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.3 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Pioneer Energy Wins Confirmation of Modified Chapter 11 Plan

The oil-field services company has won court approval for a modified chapter 11 exit plan after plummeting oil prices forced its lenders and bondholders back to the bargaining table to renegotiate their "prepackaged" restructuring deal.

Bond ETFs Climb as the Fed Kicks Off Historic Purchase Program

U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded funds rose after the Federal Reserve said it would begin purchases of the securities as part of its package of measures to support functioning of credit markets through the coronavirus pandemic.

Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances.

Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability.

Private-Equity Owners of Oil Tanks See Little Gain From Surging Demand for Storage

Energy infrastructure investors that previously invested hundreds of millions of dollars in oil tanks and other storage infrastructure aren't capitalizing on the boom as traders look for places to keep cheap oil that they hope to sell for a profit in the future.

Iran Leverages Oil to Court Other U.S. Rivals During Pandemic

Isolated in the midst of a global pandemic, Iran is using its sanctioned oil and energy expertise to garner favor and financial gain from two other nations shunned by the U.S.: Syria and Venezuela.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Shale Driller Chesapeake Energy Warns Its Future in Peril

Chesapeake Energy warned it may not be able to stay in business as weak oil and natural-gas prices imperil a yearslong effort to pay down hefty debt.