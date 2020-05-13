Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

05/13/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Remains Slightly Up After OPEC Downgrades Demand Forecast

Oil remained slightly higher, unperturbed after OPEC downgraded demand forecast. 

 
Coronavirus Projected to Keep Weighing on Oil Demand

Global oil demand is expected to drop 18% this quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus lockdowns continue to hammer the global economy, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 4.7 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.3 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Norway Oil Fund Dumps Anglo American, Glencore

Norway's oil fund has sold its shares in some of the world's biggest commodity players and utilities, including Glencore, Anglo American and RWE, based on its criteria relating to the use of coal. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Easing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices

Oil prices climbed, a sign that production cutbacks and easing pressure on storage facilities are lifting traders' hopes for battered energy markets. 

 
Pioneer Energy Wins Confirmation of Modified Chapter 11 Plan

The oil-field services company has won court approval for a modified chapter 11 exit plan after plummeting oil prices forced its lenders and bondholders back to the bargaining table to renegotiate their "prepackaged" restructuring deal. 

 
Bond ETFs Climb as the Fed Kicks Off Historic Purchase Program

U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded funds rose after the Federal Reserve said it would begin purchases of the securities as part of its package of measures to support functioning of credit markets through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Aramco Profit Is Hit Hard by Collapse in Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco said its first-quarter profit fell and it would cut spending this year, underscoring the twin impact of an oil-price rout and the coronavirus pandemic on the kingdom's worsening finances. 

 
Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability.

