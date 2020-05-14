RWE Earnings Rise, Backs Outlook

RWE posted first quarter adjusted earnings of EUR1.31 billion and confirmed its forecasts for the full year.

Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund said it is blacklisting four of Canada's largest oil producers from its trillion-dollar portfolio, citing high carbon emissions from their operations.

California Resources in Talks for Up to $600 Million Bankruptcy Loan

California Resources is in discussions with lenders around a financing package of up to $600 million to carry the oil company through a planned bankruptcy proceeding, people familiar with the matter said.

Oil Falls on U.S. Economic Uncertainty

U.S. benchmark oil prices end the session 1.9% lower due to broader-market risk aversion after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook was "highly uncertain" due to coronavirus issues, and that more stimulus might be needed.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surprisingly Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly declined, and gasoline stockpiles also fell as the easing of coronavirus lockdowns continued to boost demand, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Analysts Expect 105 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural-Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 105 billion cubic feet -- a larger amount than normal due to reduced demand.

Coronavirus Projected to Keep Weighing on Oil Demand

Global oil demand is expected to drop 18% this quarter from a year earlier as coronavirus lockdowns continue to hammer the global economy, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

U.S. Removes Sanctions on Nynas After Restructuring

The U.S. lifted sanctions on Swedish oil refiner Nynas after a restructuring that leaves blacklisted oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela with a smaller stake in the Swedish oil refiner.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Easing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices

Oil prices climbed, a sign that production cutbacks and easing pressure on storage facilities are lifting traders' hopes for battered energy markets.