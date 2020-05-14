Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/14 07:22:52 am
26.676 USD   +2.49%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Remains Higher After IEA Softens Demand-Hit Forecasts

Oil prices held on to gains immediately after the release of the IEA's monthly report, which continued to paint a grim picture for the market as it absorbs the effects of coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
Oil Demand to Face Further Pressure, but IEA Sees Signs of Recovery

Oil demand is expected to drop sharply this month but there are nascent signs of a recovery in the market, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Analysts Expect 105 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural-Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 105 billion cubic feet -- a larger amount than normal due to reduced demand. 

 
Banks Are Only as Sound as Their Models

Unprecedented is an overused word of late, but it does precisely capture a key challenge for banks: How to update the models at the heart of their businesses. 

 
RWE Earnings Rise, Backs Outlook

RWE posted first quarter adjusted earnings of EUR1.31 billion and confirmed its forecasts for the full year. 

 
Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund said it is blacklisting four of Canada's largest oil producers from its trillion-dollar portfolio, citing high carbon emissions from their operations. 

 
California Resources in Talks for Up to $600 Million Bankruptcy Loan

California Resources is in discussions with lenders around a financing package of up to $600 million to carry the oil company through a planned bankruptcy proceeding, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surprisingly Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly declined, and gasoline stockpiles also fell as the easing of coronavirus lockdowns continued to boost demand, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
U.S. Removes Sanctions on Nynas After Restructuring

The U.S. lifted sanctions on Swedish oil refiner Nynas after a restructuring that leaves blacklisted oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela with a smaller stake in the Swedish oil refiner. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/13Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers -- Update
DJ
05/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/13Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers
DJ
05/13Vallourec Extends Contract With Equinor
DJ
05/13TOTAL : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulatio..
DJ
05/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/13ENI : Reaffirms Commitment to Embattled CEO
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group