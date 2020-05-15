News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Hopes For Market Rebalancing Buoy Oil Prices

Oil prices continued their rally in Europe, on course to close out another week in positive territory after the IEA pointed to a gradual rebalancing in the oil market.

Oil Demand Mounts Comeback as Coronavirus Restrictions Ease

Oil consumption is rising again in those parts of the world emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, helping to alleviate a global glut and rebalance a market stymied by months of low demand and a devastating rout that saw prices drop by as much as two-thirds this year.

Natural Gas Bounces Off 4-Week Low

Natural gas prices found some traction after falling Wednesday to a four-week low as they ended today's session 4% higher.

WTI Oil Prices End at Nearly 6-Week High

U.S. oil prices finished at their highest level since April 3, closing up 9% at $27.56 a barrel due to production rates that continue to fall and demand that is gradually recovering as stay-at-home orders are lifted in some places.

RWE Earnings Rise, Backs Outlook

RWE posted first quarter adjusted earnings of EUR1.31 billion and confirmed its forecasts for the full year.

Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund said it is blacklisting four of Canada's largest oil producers from its trillion-dollar portfolio, citing high carbon emissions from their operations.

California Resources in Talks for Up to $600 Million Bankruptcy Loan

California Resources is in discussions with lenders around a financing package of up to $600 million to carry the oil company through a planned bankruptcy proceeding, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surprisingly Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly declined, and gasoline stockpiles also fell as the easing of coronavirus lockdowns continued to boost demand, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. Removes Sanctions on Nynas After Restructuring

The U.S. lifted sanctions on Swedish oil refiner Nynas after a restructuring that leaves blacklisted oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela with a smaller stake in the Swedish oil refiner.

Pioneer Energy Wins Confirmation of Modified Chapter 11 Plan

The oil-field services company has won court approval for a modified chapter 11 exit plan after plummeting oil prices forced its lenders and bondholders back to the bargaining table to renegotiate their "prepackaged" restructuring deal.