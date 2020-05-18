Log in
WTI
05/18 04:15:26 am
30.984 USD   +1.65%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:10aDollar weakens as stocks gain; Norway's crown jumps
RE
03:44aGlobal Stocks Gain as Reopened Economies Cheer Investors
DJ
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/18/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Mexican Government Moves to Tighten Grip on Electricity Market

The Mexican government moved to seize more control of the country's electricity market, affecting dozens of renewable-energy projects worth more than $6 billion. 

 
Wary of U.S. Crude, Investors Bet on Gasoline and Brent

Some fund managers think it is safer, and will prove more lucrative, to invest in refined-oil products or in Brent, a blend of crudes produced in the North Sea. The hottest trade right now: gasoline. 

 
Oil Logs Big Weekly Gain Ahead of Contract Expiration

Oil prices rose Friday, logging a weekly gain with global fuel demand starting to rise as the world reopens for business. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 34 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 34 in the last week to 258, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
'Overhedging' Oil Prices Lands Some Global Airlines in Trouble

As global airlines reel from the huge drop-off in business caused by the coronavirus, some face a second hit from this year's historic plunge in oil prices. 

 
Ultra Petroleum Files for Bankruptcy for Second Time in Four Years

One of the largest oil and natural-gas drillers in Wyoming filed for bankruptcy after struggling with nearly $2 billion of debt left on its books after its previous restructuring amid a historic slump in energy prices. 

 
Fieldwood Energy Prepares for Second Bankruptcy in Two Years

Fieldwood Energy, an offshore oil driller that operates in the Gulf of Mexico, is preparing for its second stint in bankruptcy in two years after succumbing to plunging energy demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
RWE Earnings Rise, Backs Outlook

RWE posted first quarter adjusted earnings of EUR1.31 billion and confirmed its forecasts for the full year. 

 
Norwegian Fund Excludes Large Canadian Oil Producers

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund said it is blacklisting four of Canada's largest oil producers from its trillion-dollar portfolio, citing high carbon emissions from their operations.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.71% 13.76 Delayed Quote.-46.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.05% 33.86 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 76.15 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
RWE AG 2.48% 28.13 Delayed Quote.0.40%
ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP. -69.01% 0.0106 Delayed Quote.-90.01%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.29% 1322 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
WTI 1.79% 31.062 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
