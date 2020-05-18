Log in
WTI       

WTI
05/18 07:18:39 am
32.068 USD   +5.19%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:12aFutures cheered by lifting of virus-related curbs
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/18/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Climbs as Futures Curve Flattens

Oil extended earlier gains in Europe, but ING's Warren Patterson cautioned: "We continue to believe that the market is rallying too much too soon, with the risk that further strength will only prolong the supply and demand imbalance." 

 
The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground. 

 
Mexican Government Moves to Tighten Grip on Electricity Market

The Mexican government moved to seize more control of the country's electricity market, affecting dozens of renewable-energy projects worth more than $6 billion. 

 
Wary of U.S. Crude, Investors Bet on Gasoline and Brent

Some fund managers think it is safer, and will prove more lucrative, to invest in refined-oil products or in Brent, a blend of crudes produced in the North Sea. The hottest trade right now: gasoline. 

 
Oil Logs Big Weekly Gain Ahead of Contract Expiration

Oil prices rose Friday, logging a weekly gain with global fuel demand starting to rise as the world reopens for business. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 34 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 34 in the last week to 258, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
'Overhedging' Oil Prices Lands Some Global Airlines in Trouble

As global airlines reel from the huge drop-off in business caused by the coronavirus, some face a second hit from this year's historic plunge in oil prices. 

 
Ultra Petroleum Files for Bankruptcy for Second Time in Four Years

One of the largest oil and natural-gas drillers in Wyoming filed for bankruptcy after struggling with nearly $2 billion of debt left on its books after its previous restructuring amid a historic slump in energy prices. 

 
Fieldwood Energy Prepares for Second Bankruptcy in Two Years

Fieldwood Energy, an offshore oil driller that operates in the Gulf of Mexico, is preparing for its second stint in bankruptcy in two years after succumbing to plunging energy demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
RWE Earnings Rise, Backs Outlook

RWE posted first quarter adjusted earnings of EUR1.31 billion and confirmed its forecasts for the full year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.71% 13.76 Delayed Quote.-46.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.38% 34.56 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 76.15 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
RWE AG 4.70% 28.75 Delayed Quote.0.40%
ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP. -69.01% 0.0106 Delayed Quote.-90.01%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.29% 1322 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
WTI 5.35% 32.091 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
Latest news on WTI
07:06aTrump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
RE
06:56aDollar firm amid optimism over economic reopening; Norway's crown jumps
RE
06:54aEUROPE : Oil and European shares rise as lockdowns ease; gold jumps
RE
06:51aEUROPE : Oil and European shares rise as lockdowns ease; gold jumps
RE
06:40aIndonesia government allows Pertamina to sell unblended diesel to retailers
RE
06:34aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end higher as virus-led lockdowns ease; Vietnam lea..
RE
05:45aThe Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas
DJ
More news
