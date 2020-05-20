Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 05/20 12:44:34 am
32.142 USD   +1.67%
12:19aOil rises on signs of firmer demand, fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:03aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Return of Car Traffic Fuels Oil Surge

Prices are staging a furious comeback from last month's collapse, lifted by record supply cuts and a pickup in global fuel demand that many investors hope heralds a swift economic recovery. 

 
Hornbeck Offshore Files Prearranged Chapter 11 to Cut Debt

Hornbeck Offshore Services, an operator of oil supply and support vessels with more than $1 billion in long-term debt, filed for bankruptcy to implement a prepackaged chapter 11 plan that will cut its debt. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 1.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.3 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
PG&E Says Wildfire Victims Voted for $13.5 Billion Settlement Offer

The bankrupt utility said it survived attempts to rally wildfire victims against a $13.5 billion settlement offer, positioning it to exit chapter 11 on its preferred terms. 

 
The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground. 

 
Mexican Government Moves to Tighten Grip on Electricity Market

The Mexican government moved to seize more control of the country's electricity market, affecting dozens of renewable-energy projects worth more than $6 billion. 

 
Wary of U.S. Crude, Investors Bet on Gasoline and Brent

Some fund managers think it is safer, and will prove more lucrative, to invest in refined-oil products or in Brent, a blend of crudes produced in the North Sea. The hottest trade right now: gasoline. 

 
Oil Logs Big Weekly Gain Ahead of Contract Expiration

Oil prices rose Friday, logging a weekly gain with global fuel demand starting to rise as the world reopens for business. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 34 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 34 in the last week to 258, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:19aOil rises on signs of firmer demand, fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:03aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/19Malaysia's Petronas inks first LNG virtual deal
RE
05/19EXCLUSIVE : Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield
RE
05/19Exclusive - Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield
RE
05/19Asian stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
RE
05/19Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
RE
05/19Venezuela files claim to force Bank of England to hand over gold
RE
05/19U.S. crude strengthens as certain stimulus measures to continue
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group