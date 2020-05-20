Return of Car Traffic Fuels Oil Surge

Prices are staging a furious comeback from last month's collapse, lifted by record supply cuts and a pickup in global fuel demand that many investors hope heralds a swift economic recovery.

Hornbeck Offshore Files Prearranged Chapter 11 to Cut Debt

Hornbeck Offshore Services, an operator of oil supply and support vessels with more than $1 billion in long-term debt, filed for bankruptcy to implement a prepackaged chapter 11 plan that will cut its debt.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 1.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.3 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

PG&E Says Wildfire Victims Voted for $13.5 Billion Settlement Offer

The bankrupt utility said it survived attempts to rally wildfire victims against a $13.5 billion settlement offer, positioning it to exit chapter 11 on its preferred terms.

The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground.

Mexican Government Moves to Tighten Grip on Electricity Market

The Mexican government moved to seize more control of the country's electricity market, affecting dozens of renewable-energy projects worth more than $6 billion.

Wary of U.S. Crude, Investors Bet on Gasoline and Brent

Some fund managers think it is safer, and will prove more lucrative, to invest in refined-oil products or in Brent, a blend of crudes produced in the North Sea. The hottest trade right now: gasoline.

Oil Logs Big Weekly Gain Ahead of Contract Expiration

Oil prices rose Friday, logging a weekly gain with global fuel demand starting to rise as the world reopens for business.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 34 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 34 in the last week to 258, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.