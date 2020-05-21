Oil Hits 10-Week-High as Inventories Fall

U.S. oil prices ended 4.8% higher, the highest since March 10, after the EIA reported a large and unexpected decline in U.S. oil inventories that all but eliminates any lingering fears that storage tanks might fill beyond capacity due to weak, coronavirus-driven demand.

U.S. Seeks Ways to Halt Iran's Oil Sales to Venezuela

The Trump administration is weighing new sanctions and other legal steps as it seeks to block Iranian oil exports to Venezuela, according to U.S. officials.

Analysts Expect 84 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural-Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 84 billion cubic feet -- a smaller-than-normal amount.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S., California Strike Deal to Clean Up Nuclear Site Near L.A.

The Trump administration announced a deal with California to jump start the cleanup of a Cold War-era nuclear test site northwest of Los Angeles that has become the focus of celebrity activists.

Return of Car Traffic Fuels Oil Surge

Prices are staging a furious comeback from last month's collapse, lifted by record supply cuts and a pickup in global fuel demand that many investors hope heralds a swift economic recovery.

Hornbeck Offshore Files Prearranged Chapter 11 to Cut Debt

Hornbeck Offshore Services, an operator of oil supply and support vessels with more than $1 billion in long-term debt, filed for bankruptcy to implement a prepackaged chapter 11 plan that will cut its debt.

PG&E Says Wildfire Victims Voted for $13.5 Billion Settlement Offer

The bankrupt utility said it survived attempts to rally wildfire victims against a $13.5 billion settlement offer, positioning it to exit chapter 11 on its preferred terms.

The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground.

Mexican Government Moves to Tighten Grip on Electricity Market

The Mexican government moved to seize more control of the country's electricity market, affecting dozens of renewable-energy projects worth more than $6 billion.