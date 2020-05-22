News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Murray Energy Faces Pivotal Month After Bankruptcy-Loan Default

The coal producer said it has defaulted on its $440 million bankruptcy financing package, setting up a pivotal month as it aims to leave chapter 11 amid a market downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Harold Hamm, Fracking Pioneer, Faces a Career Reckoning

The founder of oil giant Continental Resources revolutionized the industry and helped usher in the U.S. energy boom. Now he's slashing production and ripping up delivery contracts to try to survive the price collapse from coronavirus shutdowns.

Oil Extends Rally as U.S. Shut-Ins Continue

U.S. benchmark oil prices rose for a sixth straight session, ending up 1.3% at $33.92 a barrel, the highest closing price since March 10, as analysts say U.S. oil companies will continue a process of oil well shut-ins in response to extremely low crude prices in March and April.

Oil Rally Continues With Supply Cuts Boosting Sentiment

Oil prices climbed, advancing for the sixth consecutive session with producers curtailing output in response to ultralow crude prices and the coronavirus crisis.

Natural Gas Follows Global Prices Lower

Natural gas prices settled 3.4% lower despite the release of a somewhat bullish weekly storage report, as analysts say plunging global gas prices are weighing on the domestic market.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Seeks Ways to Halt Iran's Oil Sales to Venezuela

The Trump administration is weighing new sanctions and other legal steps as it seeks to block Iranian oil exports to Venezuela, according to U.S. officials.

U.S., California Strike Deal to Clean Up Nuclear Site Near L.A.

The Trump administration announced a deal with California to jump start the cleanup of a Cold War-era nuclear test site northwest of Los Angeles that has become the focus of celebrity activists.

Return of Car Traffic Fuels Oil Surge

Prices are staging a furious comeback from last month's collapse, lifted by record supply cuts and a pickup in global fuel demand that many investors hope heralds a swift economic recovery.

Hornbeck Offshore Files Prearranged Chapter 11 to Cut Debt

Hornbeck Offshore Services, an operator of oil supply and support vessels with more than $1 billion in long-term debt, filed for bankruptcy to implement a prepackaged chapter 11 plan that will cut its debt.