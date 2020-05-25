Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/25/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Coronavirus Threatens to Hobble the U.S. Shale-Oil Boom for Years

American shale drillers helped turn the U.S. into the world's top oil producer, topping 13 million barrels a day earlier this year. It could be years, if ever, before they reach such heights again. 

 
Oil Price Disruption Eases as Physical Crude Demand Jumps

In a sign that oil markets are returning to relative normality, the once yawning gap between the price of an actual physical barrel of oil and futures prices has narrowed sharply. 

 
Oil Futures End Session Lower

Oil futures settled lower, with U.S. prices breaking the longest winning streak in more than a year over worries about China growth and fresh friction between Washington and Beijing. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 21 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 21 in the latest week to 237, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Sasol Warns of 20% Earnings Fall

Sasol expects earnings to fall at least 20% during the current fiscal year and said it may consider a $2 billion right issue in response to the coronavirus and the oil-price drop. 

 
Murray Energy Faces Pivotal Month After Bankruptcy-Loan Default

The coal producer said it has defaulted on its $440 million bankruptcy financing package, setting up a pivotal month as it aims to leave chapter 11 amid a market downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Harold Hamm, Fracking Pioneer, Faces a Career Reckoning

The founder of oil giant Continental Resources revolutionized the industry and helped usher in the U.S. energy boom. Now he's slashing production and ripping up delivery contracts to try to survive the price collapse from coronavirus shutdowns. 

 
U.S. Seeks Ways to Halt Iran's Oil Sales to Venezuela

The Trump administration is weighing new sanctions and other legal steps as it seeks to block Iranian oil exports to Venezuela, according to U.S. officials. 

 
U.S., California Strike Deal to Clean Up Nuclear Site Near L.A.

The Trump administration announced a deal with California to jump start the cleanup of a Cold War-era nuclear test site northwest of Los Angeles that has become the focus of celebrity activists.

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.95% 15.12 Delayed Quote.-41.01%
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. 1.15% 14.04 Delayed Quote.-59.07%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.08% 6.41 Delayed Quote.-42.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.33% 35.13 Delayed Quote.-45.55%
SASOL LIMITED -8.38% 77.11 End-of-day quote.-74.59%
WTI 1.69% 33.432 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
