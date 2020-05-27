Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/27/2020
Investment in U.S. Shale Projects to Halve in 2020, IEA Says

Investment in the U.S. shale sector will drop by half this year, the International Energy Agency said, predicting a period of pain for producers, even as oil prices rally. 

 
Oil Prices Rally on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Oil prices climbed, rising alongside stocks with more states and countries easing lockdown measures and boosting demand for fuel. 

 
India Government Extends Deadline for BPCL Bids Due to Covid-19

The Indian government has extended the time for interested parties to submit their bids for Bharat Petroleum Corp. by two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Kimmeridge Energy Raises $109 Million for New Stock Fund

Kimmeridge Energy Management has raised more than $109 million so far for a new fund focused on investing in public energy securities, a filing shows. 

 
Second Fuel Tanker From Iran Arrives in Venezuela

A second tanker dispatched by Iran was welcomed Monday by Venezuela, a lifeline for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that reflects the closer ties being forged between Tehran and U.S. adversaries in Latin America. 

 
Electric-Car Sales Shrink in China Despite Official Support

China's political leaders have championed electric vehicles in hope of turning the country into a world power in next-generation transport, but domestic demand for EVs isn't living up to expectations. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Coronavirus Threatens to Hobble the U.S. Shale-Oil Boom for Years

American shale drillers helped turn the U.S. into the world's top oil producer, topping 13 million barrels a day earlier this year. It could be years, if ever, before they reach such heights again. 

 
Oil Price Disruption Eases as Physical Crude Demand Jumps

In a sign that oil markets are returning to relative normality, the once yawning gap between the price of an actual physical barrel of oil and futures prices has narrowed sharply. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 21 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 21 in the latest week to 237, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes

