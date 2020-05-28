News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Santos Completes Purchase of ConocoPhillips Assets for Reduced $1.265B Upfront Price

Santos said it has completed the purchase of ConocoPhillips's assets in northern Australia for a reduced upfront purchase price of US$1.265 billion.

Oil Falls as Russia Waffles on Output Cuts

U.S. oil prices ended 4.5% lower after Russia suggested it may not want to extend any output cut deals that were agreed to with OPEC.

Investment in U.S. Shale Projects to Halve in 2020, IEA Says

Investment in the U.S. shale sector will drop by half this year, the International Energy Agency said, predicting a period of pain for producers, even as oil prices rally.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to fall by 1.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 300,000 barrels in data due Thursday from the Energy Department amid declines in production, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Analysts Expect 105 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural-Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 105 billion cubic feet -- an above-normal amount as the coronavirus continues to reduce consumption in factories and other areas of the economy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Oil Prices Rally on Hopes for Economic Recovery

Oil prices climbed, rising alongside stocks with more states and countries easing lockdown measures and boosting demand for fuel.

India Government Extends Deadline for BPCL Bids Due to Covid-19

The Indian government has extended the time for interested parties to submit their bids for Bharat Petroleum Corp. by two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kimmeridge Energy Raises $109 Million for New Stock Fund

Kimmeridge Energy Management has raised more than $109 million so far for a new fund focused on investing in public energy securities, a filing shows.

Second Fuel Tanker From Iran Arrives in Venezuela

A second tanker dispatched by Iran was welcomed Monday by Venezuela, a lifeline for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that reflects the closer ties being forged between Tehran and U.S. adversaries in Latin America.