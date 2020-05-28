News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Log in
05/28/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Lower as Rising Crude Inventories Stir Doubts Over Recovery in Demand

Oil futures lost ground after data from a U.S. industry trade group showed a rise in crude inventories, raising questions over whether expectations for a sharp recovery in demand were overdone. 

 
Natural Gas Extends Drop on Bearish Storage Data

Natural gas prices extended earlier declines, after an EIA report showed gas-in-storage rose sharply last week. 

 
U.S. Threatens Sanctions to Deter Tankers Carrying Fuel to Venezuela

U.S. authorities threatened two Greek-owned tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela with sanctions, according to U.S. officials, aiming to thwart a burgeoning economic alliance between two of America's biggest rivals. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to fall by 1.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 300,000 barrels in data due Thursday from the Energy Department amid declines in production, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Enel Accelerates Closure of Chile Coal-Fired Plant

Enel has agreed to accelerate the closure of its last coal-fired plant in Chile, possibly incurring an impairment of around EUR790 million. 

 
Santos Completes Purchase of ConocoPhillips Assets

Santos said it has completed the purchase of ConocoPhillips's assets in northern Australia for a reduced upfront purchase price of US$1.265 billion. 

 
Investment in U.S. Shale Projects to Halve in 2020, IEA Says

Investment in the U.S. shale sector will drop by half this year, the International Energy Agency said, predicting a period of pain for producers, even as oil prices rally. 

 
India Government Extends Deadline for BPCL Bids Due to Covid-19

The Indian government has extended the time for interested parties to submit their bids for Bharat Petroleum Corp. by two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Electric-Car Sales Shrink in China Despite Official Support

China's political leaders have championed electric vehicles in hope of turning the country into a world power in next-generation transport, but domestic demand for EVs isn't living up to expectations.

