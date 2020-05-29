Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/29/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Coronavirus Outbreaks Threaten Oil Majors' Biggest Projects

Oil companies including Chevron, Exxon, Shell and Total are scrambling to cope with coronavirus outbreaks among their workers that could threaten the profitability of some of their largest projects. 

 
Global Glut Keeps a Lid on Natural-Gas Prices

Mild May weather has limited domestic demand, brimming storage facilities abroad have reduced exports and the flow from oil wells hasn't declined by as much as expected. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly surged higher even as refinery activity increased, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Oil Rises as Supplies at Storage Hub Decline

Oil settled higher as investors pushed aside a bearish rise in overall U.S. inventories and instead focused on a third straight decline in stockpiles at the U..S storage hub in Cushing, Okla. 

 
Natural Gas Falls on Large Rise in Storage

Natural gas prices fell for a second consecutive session, ending 3.1% lower as investors sold the commodity after EIA reported a larger-than-expected rise in weekly gas injections to storage. 

 
U.S. Consumed More Renewables Than Coal for First Time in 134 Years

The U.S. consumed more renewable energy than coal last year, something that hasn't happened since 1885, according to the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Wielding Sanctions, U.S. Disrupts Iranian Fuel Shipments to Venezuela

Washington has disrupted planned Iranian fuel deliveries to Venezuela by threatening sanctions against shippers, U.S. officials said, temporarily thwarting a burgeoning economic alliance between two of America's biggest rivals. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Enel Accelerates Closure of Chile Coal-Fired Plant

Enel has agreed to accelerate the closure of its last coal-fired plant in Chile, possibly incurring an impairment of around EUR790 million. 

 
Santos Completes Purchase of ConocoPhillips Assets

Santos said it has completed the purchase of ConocoPhillips's assets in northern Australia for a reduced upfront purchase price of US$1.265 billion.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -3.23% 90.87 Delayed Quote.-24.60%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -3.72% 43.01 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
ENEL S.P.A. 1.59% 6.903 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.60% 45.04 Delayed Quote.-33.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.11% 35.14 Delayed Quote.-48.18%
WTI -2.65% 32.674 Delayed Quote.-48.27%
Latest news on WTI
04:21aGlobal stocks slip as investors await Trump's Hong Kong response
RE
04:18aGlobal stocks slip as investors await Trump's Hong Kong response
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:09aGlobal Stocks Fall as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer
DJ
04:06aIGOR SECHIN : Russia's Rosneft finds extended oil cuts painful - sources
RE
03:55aIndonesia's Pertamina to develop Cilacap refinery without Aramco
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aFrench inflation eases to four-year low in May
RE
03:03aOil falls but set to post biggest monthly rise in years on output cuts
RE
02:46aGlobal Stocks Mixed as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer
DJ
More news
