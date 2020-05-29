Oil Falls on Demand Jitters, U.S.-China Tensions

Oil futures fell Friday, with traders citing uncertainty about demand for fuel and rising U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong, but the U.S. crude benchmark remained on track for its biggest monthly rise on record.

Cost of Shipping Oil Tumbles as Production Cuts Bite

Charter prices for vessels that transport crude oil have dropped 77% from their March peak, which came during a short-lived battle for a greater share of the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Renewable Power Seen as Resilient to Coronavirus-Driven Demand Drops

In the UK, the pandemic and lockdown measures have dampened electricity use and led to a proportional increase in the use of cleaner sources

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Coronavirus Outbreaks Threaten Oil Majors' Biggest Projects

Oil companies including Chevron, Exxon, Shell and Total are scrambling to cope with coronavirus outbreaks among their workers that could threaten the profitability of some of their largest projects.

Global Glut Keeps a Lid on Natural-Gas Prices

Mild May weather has limited domestic demand, brimming storage facilities abroad have reduced exports and the flow from oil wells hasn't declined by as much as expected.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly surged higher even as refinery activity increased, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. Consumed More Renewables Than Coal for First Time in 134 Years

The U.S. consumed more renewable energy than coal last year, something that hasn't happened since 1885, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Wielding Sanctions, U.S. Disrupts Iranian Fuel Shipments to Venezuela

Washington has disrupted planned Iranian fuel deliveries to Venezuela by threatening sanctions against shippers, U.S. officials said, temporarily thwarting a burgeoning economic alliance between two of America's biggest rivals.

Enel Accelerates Closure of Chile Coal-Fired Plant

Enel has agreed to accelerate the closure of its last coal-fired plant in Chile, possibly incurring an impairment of around EUR790 million.