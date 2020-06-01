News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

EPA to Change Some Clean Water Act Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency is setting new rules aimed at speeding up Clean Water Act permit approvals that are often a sticking point for pipelines and other major infrastructure projects.

Venezuela, in Historic Shift, Moves to Scale Back Fuel Subsidy

The regime of Nicolás Maduro, grappling with intense gasoline shortages, said it will privatize service stations, in a significant shift for Venezuelans long accustomed to filling up their cars free of charge.

Oil Hits 12-Week-High on US-China Trade Speculation

U.S. benchmark oil prices staged a late-session rally to close 5.3% higher on hopes U.S. and China will remain important trading partners even as the two countries bicker over issues such as Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 15 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 to 222 in the latest week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Occidental Nearly Eliminates Dividend Amid Low Oil Prices

The oil producer, laden with debt following its deal to buy rival Anadarko, plans to pay a quarterly dividend of just 1 cent a share in July as it seeks to conserve cash amid low oil prices and weak demand.

Cost of Shipping Oil Tumbles as Production Cuts Bite

Charter prices for vessels that transport crude oil have dropped 77% from their March peak, which came during a short-lived battle for a greater share of the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Renewable Power Seen as Resilient to Coronavirus-Driven Demand Drops

In the UK, the pandemic and lockdown measures have dampened electricity use and led to a proportional increase in the use of cleaner sources

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Coronavirus Outbreaks Threaten Oil Majors' Biggest Projects

Oil companies including Chevron, Exxon, Shell and Total are scrambling to cope with coronavirus outbreaks among their workers that could threaten the profitability of some of their largest projects.

Global Glut Keeps a Lid on Natural-Gas Prices

Mild May weather has limited domestic demand, brimming storage facilities abroad have reduced exports and the flow from oil wells hasn't declined by as much as expected.