News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Return to the Road Drives Oil Price to Largest Ever Monthly Gain

U.S. oil prices notched their largest monthly gains on record in May, recovering a big chunk of the losses caused in March and April by the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Inch Toward Deal on Postlockdown Oil Cuts

An alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is close to a deal that would extend their collective production cuts through Sept. 1, as the world emerges from pandemic-induced lockdowns, delegates said.

Drivers Take Advantage of Low Gas Prices as States Reopen

Americans are starting to capitalize on low prices at the gas pump as states loosen travel restrictions, a boon for the battered energy industry and a hopeful signal for the U.S. economic recovery.

EPA Changes Some Clean Water Act Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday set new rules aimed at speeding up Clean Water Act permit approvals that are often a sticking point for pipelines and other major infrastructure projects.

Templar Energy Bankruptcy Leaves Bank Lenders Deep Underwater

The private-equity-backed oil-and-gas company filed for bankruptcy and said it expects Bank of America and other top-ranking lenders to recover at most 21 cents on the dollar of the $426 million they are owed.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Venezuela, in Historic Shift, Moves to Scale Back Fuel Subsidy

The regime of Nicolás Maduro, grappling with intense gasoline shortages, said it will privatize service stations, in a significant shift for Venezuelans long accustomed to filling up their cars free of charge.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 15 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 to 222 in the latest week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Occidental Nearly Eliminates Dividend Amid Low Oil Prices

The oil producer, laden with debt following its deal to buy rival Anadarko, plans to pay a quarterly dividend of just 1 cent a share in July as it seeks to conserve cash amid low oil prices and weak demand.

Cost of Shipping Oil Tumbles as Production Cuts Bite

Charter prices for vessels that transport crude oil have dropped 77% from their March peak, which came during a short-lived battle for a greater share of the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia.