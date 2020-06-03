News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Rallies With Traders Anticipating Supply Cuts

Crude prices continued a recent rebound as analysts anticipate that oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend supply curbs in response to the energy industry's crisis.

Employees Criticize Diamond Offshore for Cutting Pay Despite Cares Act Money

Diamond Offshore wants to cut the pay of one of its rig crews by more than 20%, despite reaping benefits from the government stimulus program and making plans to pay about $10 million in bonuses to senior managers, according to a court filing.

U.S. Tightens Squeeze on Venezuela Oil Trade, Blacklisting Four Tanker Owners

The Trump administration Tuesday tightened its web of sanctions around the Maduro regime in Venezuela, blacklisting four companies allegedly involved in the country's oil sector.

Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. oil inventories rose by 2.8 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 200,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Saudi Arabia, Russia Inch Toward Deal on Postlockdown Oil Cuts

An alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is close to a deal that would extend their collective production cuts through Sept. 1, as the world emerges from pandemic-induced lockdowns, delegates said.

Drivers Take Advantage of Low Gas Prices as States Reopen

Americans are starting to capitalize on low prices at the gas pump as states loosen travel restrictions, a boon for the battered energy industry and a hopeful signal for the U.S. economic recovery.

EPA Changes Some Clean Water Act Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday set new rules aimed at speeding up Clean Water Act permit approvals that are often a sticking point for pipelines and other major infrastructure projects.

Templar Energy Bankruptcy Leaves Bank Lenders Deep Underwater

The private-equity-backed oil-and-gas company filed for bankruptcy and said it expects Bank of America and other top-ranking lenders to recover at most 21 cents on the dollar of the $426 million they are owed.

Venezuela, in Historic Shift, Moves to Scale Back Fuel Subsidy

The regime of Nicolás Maduro, grappling with intense gasoline shortages, said it will privatize service stations, in a significant shift for Venezuelans long accustomed to filling up their cars free of charge.