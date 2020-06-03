Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Rallies After Saudi Arabia and Russia Agree to Extend Supply Cuts

Oil prices ended higher after a volatile session, lifted by an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend supply cuts through July. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Agree to Extend Production Curbs as Oil Recovers

OPEC delegates said the production agreement is a sign that many of the world's largest oil producers are confident that oil demand will return quickly as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease around the world. 

 
Trump Makes Fresh Attempt to Resolve Saudi, Qatar Feud

The U.S. is now focusing on a dispute over airline flight rights in trying anew to mend a three-year-old rift between Qatar and its Arab neighbors that has divided the American allies and complicated American efforts to contain Iran. 

 
Seadrill Says Another Bankruptcy Is an Option in Debt Talks

The offshore contract driller has hired legal and financial advisers for talks with senior creditors on restructuring its $7.5 billion debt load that could lead the company to make its second trip to bankruptcy court in less than three years. 

 
Libyan Warlord's Oil Foray Draws U.S., U.N. Scrutiny

The U.S. and other powers are investigating militia leader Khalifa Haftar's alleged efforts to raise funds through oil deals, including with Emirati brokers and with Venezuela. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Fuel Supplies Surge Higher

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell by 2.1 million barrels last week, but gasoline and diesel fuel supplies rose sharply, government data showed. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Employees Criticize Diamond Offshore for Cutting Pay Despite Cares Act Money

Diamond Offshore wants to cut the pay of one of its rig crews by more than 20%, despite reaping benefits from the government stimulus program and making plans to pay about $10 million in bonuses to senior managers, according to a court filing. 

 
U.S. Tightens Squeeze on Venezuela Oil Trade, Blacklisting Four Tanker Owners

The Trump administration Tuesday tightened its web of sanctions around the Maduro regime in Venezuela, blacklisting four companies allegedly involved in the country's oil sector. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Inch Toward Deal on Postlockdown Oil Cuts

An alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is close to a deal that would extend their collective production cuts through Sept. 1, as the world emerges from pandemic-induced lockdowns, delegates said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. 21.64% 0.371 Delayed Quote.-96.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 39.36 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
SEADRILL LIMITED -7.58% 0.3424 Delayed Quote.-85.41%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.06% 68.591 Delayed Quote.11.30%
WTI -1.21% 36.674 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
