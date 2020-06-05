Oil Rises With OPEC+ Meeting Set to Go Ahead

Brent crude hit its highest price since early March on the news that OPEC and its allies will meet on Saturday, with disputes over compliance appearing to have calmed.

Trump Issues Order to Expedite Projects, Sidestep Environmental Reviews

President Trump has ordered federal agencies to use emergency authority to sidestep environmental reviews to expedite highways, pipelines and other major infrastructure projects as a way to boost an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin Declares Emergency Over Massive Arctic Fuel Spill

Investigators have launched a criminal probe into a spill at a power plant after the Russian leader upbraided a senior official for his handling of the incident.

PG&E Faces Renewed Challenge Over Bankruptcy Votes From Wildfire Victims

Demands for an examiner to probe the voting process are before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali, who must rule on PG&E's chapter 11 plan.

America's Natural-Gas Woes Are Imported

Natural-gas inventories are bulging before summer has begun and neither domestic supply nor demand is the reason.

Infigen Energy Considering Response to UAC Takeover Bid

Infigen Energy said it is considering its response to a takeover bid by UAC Energy Holdings and that shareholders should take no action until its own board makes a formal recommendation.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Agree to Extend Production Curbs as Oil Recovers

OPEC delegates said the production agreement is a sign that many of the world's largest oil producers are confident that oil demand will return quickly as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease around the world.

Libyan Warlord's Oil Foray Draws U.S., U.N. Scrutiny

The U.S. and other powers are investigating militia leader Khalifa Haftar's alleged efforts to raise funds through oil deals, including with Emirati brokers and with Venezuela.

Trump Makes Fresh Attempt to Resolve Saudi, Qatar Feud

The U.S. is now focusing on a dispute over airline flight rights in trying anew to mend a three-year-old rift between Qatar and its Arab neighbors that has divided the American allies and complicated American efforts to contain Iran.

Seadrill Says Another Bankruptcy Is an Option in Debt Talks

The offshore contract driller has hired legal and financial advisers for talks with senior creditors on restructuring its $7.5 billion debt load that could lead the company to make its second trip to bankruptcy court in less than three years.