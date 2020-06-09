BP to Cut 14% of Global Workforce as Drop in Oil Price Bites

BP is cutting thousands of jobs, accelerating existing plans to reshape the company after the coronavirus pandemic's crushing impact on oil prices.

Oil Falters as Libyan, U.S. Production Threatens to Mute OPEC Cuts

Crude prices wobbled after a deal by OPEC and its allies to extend production cuts was offset by the prospect of increased output from Libya and U.S. shale producers.

Whiting Bondholders Question Necessity of Company's Bankruptcy

A group of Whiting Petroleum bondholders is balking at the company's restructuring plan, saying the shale driller had the money to pay them in full but chose to file for bankruptcy instead.

California Resources Is Preparing Near-Term Bankruptcy Filing

The oil company skipped an interest payment to lenders and could file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said.

PG&E Chases Hot Debt Markets Ahead of Bankruptcy Plan Approval

PG&E wants authority to tap hot corporate debt markets for about $11 billion in financing even as courtroom arguments continue about the company's bankruptcy exit plan.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Shale Companies Are Turning the Oil Taps Back On

Now that more of the world is reopening and crude prices are rebounding to nearly $40 a barrel, companies are starting to turn some of their wells back on, even as they continue to put off most new drilling.

Coronavirus Expected to Transform New York City's Summer Power Usage

New York City's electric utility is preparing for new strains on the grid this summer as people who normally commute to work stay home as a result of the new coronavirus.

OPEC, Allies Finalize Deal to Extend Oil-Output Cuts

OPEC and its allies finalized an extension of their record oil-production curbs through July, delegates said, after Iraq and Nigeria agreed to slightly deeper cuts to compensate for failing to adhere to recent agreements.

Libyan Warlord, Facing Setbacks, Proposes Cease Fire

Libyan militia leader Khalifa Haftar proposed a cease fire and an Egyptian-backed process to end the war as the warlord's forces lose swaths of territory gained in a 14-month offensive on Tripoli.