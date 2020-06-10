Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/10 12:25:47 am
38.184 USD   -0.03%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/09Asian shares creep higher as markets wait for Fed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Extraction Oil Shares Soar Despite Bankruptcy Warning

The Denver-based driller has said there is a good chance that it will file for bankruptcy, but weak business fundamentals haven't stopped investors from snapping up its shares. 

 
Oil Closes Higher After Volatile Session

Oil prices rebounded during the day to end higher, paring some of Monday's decline amid concern from traders about fuel demand and anticipation of new inventory figures. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.2 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 200,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
U.S. Plans to Expand Sanctions on Tankers, in Bid to Pressure Venezuela

The Trump administration, expanding an effort to choke off oil and fuel trade between Iran and Venezuela, is readying new sanctions against dozens of tankers while pressuring companies associated with those vessels, according to people familiar with the plans. 

 
U.S. Frackers to Zero In on Richest Oil Fields

The industry's recovery from the oil-price collapse is expected to focus on the Southwest's Permian Basin, at the expense of investment in more-mature shale-oil regions. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
BP to Cut 14% of Global Workforce as Drop in Oil Price Bites

BP is cutting thousands of jobs, accelerating existing plans to reshape the company after the coronavirus pandemic's crushing impact on oil prices. 

 
Whiting Bondholders Question Necessity of Company's Bankruptcy

A group of Whiting Petroleum bondholders is balking at the company's restructuring plan, saying the shale driller had the money to pay them in full but chose to file for bankruptcy instead. 

 
California Resources Is Preparing Near-Term Bankruptcy Filing

The oil company skipped an interest payment to lenders and could file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
PG&E Chases Hot Debt Markets Ahead of Bankruptcy Plan Approval

PG&E wants authority to tap hot corporate debt markets for about $11 billion in financing even as courtroom arguments continue about the company's bankruptcy exit plan.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/09Asian shares creep higher as markets wait for Fed
RE
06/09Oil falls as U.S. inventory rise revives oversupply concerns
RE
06/09China factory gate deflation deepens on global demand slump
RE
06/09ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/09TSX falls 0.88% to 15,833.74
RE
06/09Stocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
06/09Stocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
06/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group