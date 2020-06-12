News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

WTI Oil Falls by Most in Six Weeks

U.S. oil prices fall sharply from Wednesday's three-month high, ending 8.2% lower as energy investors got swept up in a broader-market sell-off, and amid worries over the US economic outlook and an uptick in coronavirus infections.

Natural Gas Rises on Storage Data, Weather

Natural gas prices ended 1.9% higher as the market was seemingly immune to a sell-off in other financial instruments including crude-oil futures and equities.

PG&E Launches Hunt for $20 Billion for Bankruptcy Exit

PG&E Corp. is asking a bankruptcy judge for an order allowing it to go to market to sell $20 billion worth of new debt and equity as it awaits approval of its plan to exit chapter 11.

Murray Energy to Sell Stake in Javelin for $20 Million

The coal company is selling its stake in Javelin to the founders of the commodity trader for $20 million as it nears a crucial hearing on its plan for leaving chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Centrica to Cut 5,000 Jobs in Restructuring

British Gas owner Centrica plans to cut 5,000 jobs in a restructuring that will remove three management layers and force the departures of the heads of its consumer and business divisions.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise to Record High

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose to a record high, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Private-Equity-Backed Vista Proppants Files for Bankruptcy

The frac-sand supplier backed by investment firms First Reserve and Ares Capital has filed for bankruptcy, saying it is facing unprecedented problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Extraction Oil Shares Soar Despite Bankruptcy Warning

The Denver-based driller has said there is a good chance that it will file for bankruptcy, but weak business fundamentals haven't stopped investors from snapping up its shares.

U.S. Plans to Expand Sanctions on Tankers, in Bid to Pressure Venezuela

The Trump administration, expanding an effort to choke off oil and fuel trade between Iran and Venezuela, is readying new sanctions against dozens of tankers while pressuring companies associated with those vessels, according to people familiar with the plans.